Danny Pinter NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Indianapolis Colts' Pick

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

OG19 Danny Pinter, Ball State

STRENGTHS

—Excellent athlete at tackle who can move in the open field with ease.

—Pass protection from the waist up looks good; holds his hands well and has good overall balance into his set.

—Has excellent flexion in all of his critical joints in pass protection.

—Team player who brings hustle and effort each play, including making a major position switch halfway through his collegiate career.

—Earned first-team All-MAC honors and recognition as Ball State's Most Outstanding Player in 2019.

WEAKNESSES

—Converted from tight end before the 2018 season and has only two years starting experience as a tackle; natural questions about how much more mass his body can handle.

—Overall frame looks about maxed out (6'4", 306 lbs) and doesn't have ideal length (31 ⅞" arms); will struggle with long-armed defenders who can get inside his frame first.

—Pass protection from the waist down looks remarkably underdeveloped; knee flares too often, opening his hips unnecessarily and softening the edge.

—Needs more drive throughout his set to get to appropriate landmarks.

—Turns 24 in June and will be seen as having little developmental potential as an overall prospect.

—Sometimes gets stalemates at the line of scrimmage despite all-out effort; doesn't have the raw power or functional strength to control and dominate in the run game, particularly in a gap scheme.

OVERALL

Pinter has to make coaches imagine what his future might look like. After all, he's only played offensive line for two years. He's done well to create a reasonable skill set during that limited time, but there's no denying he's still raw. He might be two or three years away from carving out a role as a swing interior player. Pinter has excellent athleticism and could stick around on a practice squad while he continues building his body to play in the trenches.

GRADE: 59

PRO COMPARISON: J.C. Tretter/Cameron Erving