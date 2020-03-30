March 30: What to Watch in Sports This Week When There Are No Sports This Week

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

It’s week three without sports. We know you're looking for where you can watch anything sports related. So each week we'll hope to bring you a combination of what sports content you can watch as well as broader updates of what’s going on in the sports world during this hiatus. Let's get into it.

What's On

Of course, there are no live sporting events during this time, so this lead section will help you find the at-home editions of shows, classic game replays, documentaries, feature specials, and even movies that sports networks are broadcasting or streaming. You need your sports, and so do we, so whether a program is sports or sports-adjacent, we’ll try to help you find it.

Highly Quarantined, Around the Home

Two of ESPN’s most popular daily shows have brought their studios into their homes, turning Highly Questionable into Highly Quarantined and Around the Horn into Around the Home. Check out their discussions of the day’s sports news, in the same formats as if they were still together on air, on their respective social channels: @HQonESPN and @AroundTheHorn

ESPN





8 p.m. (all times Eastern) Monday: Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Rams: The epic Monday Night Football shootout from 2018 that the Rams won 54-51



6 p.m. Monday on ESPN 2 USWNT tripleheader: 3 classic matches from the U.S. Women beginning; Mia Hamm’s final match with the national team will air at 8 p.m.



7 p.m. Wednesday: Classic college football games starting



11 a.m. Saturday: Naismith Basketball Class of 2020 Hall of Fame Announcements

CBS Sports Network: Tournament Rebound: Encore showings of NCAA Tournament games, at 7 and 9 p.m. every weeknight

NBCSN: Sunday Night Football Classics: Every night this week at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Watch some of the top SNF on NBC games from the last decade in the NFL

Golf Channel

Tuesday at 8 p.m.: Golf’s Greatest Rounds, Tiger Woods at The Players 2013

Wednesday from 8 p.m. until midnight: Four Arnold Palmer documentary features

Fox Sports 1: El Traffico: LA Galaxy vs. LAFC from 2018, when Zlatan Ibrahimovic made his MLS debut and scored twice; tonight at 8 p.m.

Thursday at 8 p.m.: NFL’s Greatest Games: 2017 Playoffs New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings – The Minneapolis Miracle

NFL Network: Super Bowl Classics each afternoon at 4 p.m.

Monday: Super Bowl XLIX New England Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks

Tuesday: Super Bowl XLVIII Denver Broncos vs. Seattle Seahawks

Wednesday: Super Bowl XLVII San Francisco 49ers vs. Baltimore Ravens

Thursday: Super Bowl XLVI New England Patriots vs. New York Giants

NBA TV: Hardwood Classics, featuring the greatest games in NBA and WNBA history, Friday and Saturday afternoons and nights

Best of B/R Live

Featured Event of the Day

We’re diving into the archives to highlight some of the best games and events that have streamed on B/R Live in the last two years. There will be a new event at the top of the homepage every day, ranging from instant-classic Champions League matches to AEW specials to thrilling NLL overtime games, and more.

B/R Live

Monday: MUTV: The Impossible Dream

Tuesday: Ajax vs. Tottenham Leg 2, 2019 Champions League Semifinals

Wednesday: Fan-selected Champions League match (keep an eye on our Twitter handle to vote in our weekly polls) This week it's the crazy second leg between Real Madrid and Ajax last season

Thursday: Classic Champions League Final: Liverpool vs. AC Milan, 2005

Friday: NLL Classic Match TBD

Saturday: Scottish Premiership Old Firm Derby, Celtic-Rangers from 2018

Sunday: AEW Fight for the Fallen, every Sunday will be an AEW day; AEW Dynamite is also continuing behind closed doors, live each Wednesday at 8 p.m. on TNT

Latest League Updates, Schedule, Status

In this section we’ll provide the most up-to-date information on what sports leagues are planning and outlining surrounding their potential return to play. Please keep in mind all of these scenarios are very fluid and will continue to be adjusted by league executives. The biggest blow to the sports world came last week when the International Olympic Committee announced the Tokyo 2020 Summer Games would be postponed until 2021. This morning the IOC announced the new dates for next summer.

For a complete list and timeline of cancellations and postponements in the sports world, go here.

Still in these relatively early stages, there isn’t too much of a hopeful outlook for things to return anytime soon, especially given that the United States has become the country with the most positive tests for coronavirus in the world. The NBA is in the middle of its designated minimum 30-day hiatus, and NHL players are required to be in self-isolation at least through April 4. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said last week he hopes to have Opening Day in mid-May.



Also remember that these leagues and each one around the world, regardless of when they do announce a return date to play, will need some amount of “preseason” before resuming games, and those training periods could range from a week to a month or more, depending on the sport. And while the players on the Utah Jazz who had the disease have been cleared, the virus is still hitting very close to home in the NBA.

Soccer leagues in Spain and Italy, two of the countries hit hardest and most affected by coronavirus, are suspended indefinitely. UEFA Champions and Europa Leagues are also suspended with no target return date, and Euro 2020 has already been postponed from this summer until next summer. The MLS has already pushed back its initial target date to return, now hoping the league can resume play on May 10.

A glimmer of light in the absence of these live events is that the 2020 NFL Draft will proceed as scheduled at the end of April. While it won’t be held in Las Vegas as planned, a very scaled-back version of the draft will take place from April 23-25. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that teams have been told to prepare to conduct the draft outside of their facilities with limited personnel present together. Draft prospects and their families will also not be in attendance at the new draft site, which is still to be determined.

Actual Sports News Catch Up

A special shoutout to NFL free agency for keeping some semblance of regularity to the sports news cycle during this downtime. This section will serve as a recap of sorts for some of the usual sports news and updates we’re used to seeing every day. We’ll start with NFL players heading to new teams.

Tom Brady signed a two-year, $50 million contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ending his 20-year run with the New England Patriots. The 42-year-old joins a stacked group of quarterbacks in the NFC South, with Matt Ryan, Drew Brees, and Teddy Bridgewater.

LA to ATL: Former Rams running back Todd Gurley and defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. agree to deals (one year and three years, respectively) with the Atlanta Falcons.

The Carolina Panthers have released Cam Newton, and he’s READY for a new team.

More leaving LA: Former Chargers QB Philip Rivers to the Indianapolis Colts on a one-year deal, RB Melvin Gordon to the Denver Broncos on a two-year deal

Best still available: QB Jameis Winston and DE Jadeveon Clowney

Stay up to date on all the moves and transactions with Bleacher Report’s Free Agency Tracker.

To the Draft

Two potential No. 1 overall selections have declared for the NBA Draft. Georgia’s Anthony Edwards and Dayton’s Obi Toppin, the NCAA Player of the Year, join LaMelo Ball as the likely first three players chosen in the 2020 NBA Draft this summer.

Sports Internet, Quarantined

With fans and players alike staying at home, Twitter, Instagram, and Tik Tok have become even bigger sources of interaction and entertainment for all of us. In this section we’ll curate the best moments each week to help everyone hopefully laugh and learn through the quarantine.

Steph and Dr. Fauci Q&A

Warriors guard Stephen Curry hosted a Q&A on Instagram Live with Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infection Diseases, and head of the U.S.’s coronavirus task force. The 30-minute session averaged 50,000 viewers, including former President Barack Obama and NBA players. Watch it in full below:

Giannis’s girlfriend is a…Lakers fan??

There is no better NBA player follow on Instagram Live than the Greek Freak.

Post-game interviews can still be a thing.

A much-needed “BANG!” from Mike Breen (watch until the end)

Peyton Manning, classmate

The Tennessee Volunteers legend crashed a virtual communications class taught by one of his former professors, providing a pleasant surprise and energy boost to the whole group.