NFL Free Agent Tracker 2020: Tracking All the Latest Signings

Future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady is set to headline the 2020 NFL free-agent class after leading the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl championships across 20 years with the franchise.

Brady joins Philip Rivers, Jameis Winston, Ryan Tannehill and Teddy Bridgewater as high-profile QBs who could switch teams via the open market and help reshape the league's power structure.

Running back Derrick Henry, wide receiver Amari Cooper, tight end Austin Hooper, edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney, cornerback Byron Jones and safety Anthony Harris are among the other impact players who may be on the move in the coming weeks.

Keep checking back throughout free agency as this article will be updated frequently with new signings as they are announced.

Notable Pre-March 18 Deals

TE Greg Olsen (Seattle Seahawks)

Contract Details: 1 Year, $7 million

Olsen was released in February after nine years with the Carolina Panthers and quickly found a new home with the Seahawks. He'll take over as Seattle's starter and should receive a steady volume of targets from Russell Wilson, but backup Will Dissly is also going to remain involved after a promising start to 2019 before he suffered a season-ending torn Achilles after six appearances.

CB Josh Norman (Buffalo Bills)

Contract Details: 1 Year, $6 million

Norman's stock faded across four years with the Washington Redskins and led him to get benched late in his tenure with the organization. Now he'll slot in opposite 2019 Pro Bowl selection Tre'Davious White for the Bills and look to rebuild his value under head coach Sean McDermott, his defensive coordinator during his peak seasons with the Carolina Panthers early in his career.

All the free-agent signings, draft picks and trades made over the next few months are made with one goal in mind: chasing down Patrick Mahomes and the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs.