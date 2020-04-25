Collin Johnson NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Jacksonville Jaguars' Pick

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

WR20 Collin Johnson, Texas

STRENGTHS

—Massive frame with excellent length and overall size.

—Able to outposition defensive backs for the ball.

—Good on back-shoulder fades thanks to height, length and ability to adjust his body for the ball.

—Powerful player off the line of scrimmage who is tough to get stopped in press coverage.

—NFL bloodlines.

—Separates well with size and hand play.

—Has dominated along the sideline.

WEAKNESSES

—Hurt often over the last two seasons.

—Lacks downfield speed and will struggle to separate vertically.

—Not much shake or juice to his game in short areas.

—Stiff route-runner who doesn't offer lateral agility.

—Makes almost every catch in a contested environment.

OVERALL

When healthy, Johnson was one of the best receivers in the class, but his injury history is a major concern. His lack of vertical speed makes him more of a red-zone or post-up target, but he has shown an ability to win over the top and with physical routes. Johnson's grade would be much higher if not for his injuries.

GRADE: 72

PRO COMPARISON: Plaxico Burress/Jordan Matthews