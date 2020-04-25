Collin Johnson NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Jacksonville Jaguars' Pick

Matt Miller@nfldraftscoutNFL Draft Lead WriterApril 25, 2020

Texas wide receiver Collin Johnson (9) looks back toward the bench during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas State in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Chuck Burton/Associated Press

WR20 Collin Johnson, Texas 

STRENGTHS

—Massive frame with excellent length and overall size.

—Able to outposition defensive backs for the ball.

—Good on back-shoulder fades thanks to height, length and ability to adjust his body for the ball.

—Powerful player off the line of scrimmage who is tough to get stopped in press coverage.

NFL bloodlines.

—Separates well with size and hand play.

—Has dominated along the sideline.

Video Play Button

  1. OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped

  2. Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets

  3. WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos

  4. Friends to Foes, Ex-UGA Teammates Meet in Super Bowl

  5. Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Rams Employee

  6. Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses

  7. Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl

  8. The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place

  9. NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL

  10. JuJu Is a Man of the People

  11. Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire

  12. Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉

  13. Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too

  14. Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR

  15. Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V

  16. Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service

  17. Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB

  18. Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?

  19. B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2

  20. Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?

Right Arrow Icon

             

WEAKNESSES

—Hurt often over the last two seasons.

—Lacks downfield speed and will struggle to separate vertically.

—Not much shake or juice to his game in short areas.

—Stiff route-runner who doesn't offer lateral agility.

—Makes almost every catch in a contested environment.

                 

OVERALL

When healthy, Johnson was one of the best receivers in the class, but his injury history is a major concern. His lack of vertical speed makes him more of a red-zone or post-up target, but he has shown an ability to win over the top and with physical routes. Johnson's grade would be much higher if not for his injuries.

           

GRADE: 72

PRO COMPARISON: Plaxico Burress/Jordan Matthews

Related

    Collin Johnson Scouting Report

    Jacksonville Jaguars logo
    Jacksonville Jaguars

    Collin Johnson Scouting Report

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Eagles Trade for WR Goodwin

    49ers trade WR Marquise Goodwin to Philadelphia

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Eagles Trade for WR Goodwin

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Jags-Dolphins Talked Fournette Trade Back in March

    Jacksonville Jaguars logo
    Jacksonville Jaguars

    Jags-Dolphins Talked Fournette Trade Back in March

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Daniel Thomas Scouting Report

    Jacksonville Jaguars logo
    Jacksonville Jaguars

    Daniel Thomas Scouting Report

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report