Bryan Edwards NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Las Vegas Raiders' Pick

WR Bryan Edwards, South Carolina

STRENGTHS

—Good-sized, productive three-year player who profiles as a breaking-route specialist in the NFL.

—Physical in his routes but also at the catch point; will not be intimidated.

—Acrobatic leaper who high-points well and wins consistently on 50-50 balls.

—Buildup speed allows him to threaten defenses vertically.

—Produced on underneath and vertical routes; has a scorer's mentality.

—Runs smart and nuanced routes.

—Has experience as a punt returner.

WEAKNESSES

—String of injuries in predraft process kept him out of Senior Bowl and scouting combine.

—Doesn't impress with quick-twitch movements or burst.

—Linear as an athlete.

—Doesn't show consistent separation based on speed; makes a ton of contested catches.

—Bullied smaller defenders and could struggle to find space in the NFL.

—Hands aren't always consistent; makes easy catches look hard at times.

OVERALL

Edwards was productive in the SEC, which takes talent, but his lack of speed and overall athleticism are concerning. If he's placed in an offense where he can win on breaking routes and screens, he could be productive. The issue is his lack of speed and ability to generate separation. If he can develop to consistently outmuscle defenders, he could find enough space to operate in the NFL.

GRADE: 73

PRO COMPARISON: JJ Arcega-Whiteside/David Sills