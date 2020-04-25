Donovan Peoples-Jones NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Cleveland Browns' Pick

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

WR13 Donovan Peoples-Jones, Michigan

STRENGTHS

—Big-time athlete who has height, weight, speed, agility and vertical traits to be a WR1 at 6'2" and 212 pounds.

—Routes are clean; shows an ability to set up cornerbacks with hips and head fakes.

—Good red-zone production and was a reliable receiver in tight spaces.

—Works back to the ball when the play breaks down.

—Adjusts well to the ball in flight.

—Has the vertical skills to attack the ball in the air and win on 50-50 balls.

—Has the size and power to break tackles after the catch.

WEAKNESSES

—Drops were an issue, even when accounting for poor quarterback play.

—Doesn't always play with urgency in his release or routes.

—Never quite developed into the powerhouse he was expected to be; some scouts blame Michigan for this.

—Doesn't always play as fast or as athletic as his testing would indicate.

—Shied away from the biggest competition.

OVERALL

Peoples-Jones didn't develop much during his time at Michigan. NFL teams had to decide whether they believe his talent can be unlocked or if he'll forever be stuck in this stage of his development. Peoples-Jones has the traits to succeed as a pro, but he must show more fight and hunger. If he can do that, he's a fit in any scheme and can play any wide receiver position.

GRADE: 85

PRO COMPARISON: Alshon Jeffery/Deon Cain