DeeJay Dallas NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Seattle Seahawks' Pick

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

RB17 DeeJay Dallas, Miami

STRENGTHS

—Has positional versatility; spent some time at receiver at Miami.

—Added weight for the ideal NFL size (5'10", 217 lbs).

—Can set up and direct blockers to help himself out.

—Shifty but not quick; can make defenders miss with patience and vision.

Video Play Button OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos Friends to Foes, Ex-UGA Teammates Meet in Super Bowl Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Rams Employee Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL JuJu Is a Man of the People Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉 Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2 Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? Right Arrow Icon

WEAKNESSES

—Lacks long speed but still broke away for big plays; slow to get to top speed.

—Hard to bring down, but does not run through players.

—Needs a lot of help in pass protection before he can be trusted to protect a quarterback.

—His four fumbles in 2018 were a problem; even though he didn't have any fumbles in 2019, he still has to improve ball security.

OVERALL

Dallas was named a team captain in 2019 and led a Hurricanes team that had higher hopes than where it finished. After being recruited to Miami as a receiver, Dallas may have outgrown the position and made the switch to running back. Patient runners have found success in the NFL, and Dallas will get a chance to be another example in 2020.

GRADE: 62

PRO COMPARISON: Chris Carson/Spencer Ware