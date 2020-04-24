Jonathan Taylor NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Indianapolis Colts' Pick

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin

RB3

STRENGTHS

—New Jersey state track champion who proved he can still hit top speed with his 4.39-second 40-yard dash at the combine.

—Had the durability to carry the rock 20-plus times per game against Big Ten defenses.

—Has the strength and weight to move piles and finish runs for extra yards.

—Uses his blocks to set himself up for success; sets up his blockers for pancake blocks on pulls.

—An absolute nightmare in the open field; has the elusiveness to make defenders miss, the strength to truck through them and the speed to leave them gasping for air.

WEAKNESSES

—Below-average ball security.

—May have carried too much of the load at Wisconsin; how much tread is left on his tires?

—Still has to prove himself as a route-runner and pass catcher.

—Could be a two-down back who is replaced in passing situations.

OVERALL

Taylor boasts an impressive combination of size (5’10”, 226 lbs), speed, production and vision. It's easy to project him in any NFL offense, especially one that values outside-zone or off-tackle plays. His heavy usage in college (more than 900 carries) and high fumble rate are concerns, though. If he can hold onto the ball better at the end of runs, he should be an early starter in the NFL.

GRADE: 88

PRO COMPARISON: Nick Chubb/DeMarco Murray