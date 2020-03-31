Edge, Goldberg and Stars Under Most Pressure to Deliver Memorable 'Mania Matches

2 of 5

Goldberg is a Hall of Famer and an icon in the industry. He will defend the universal title at WrestleMania 36, not against Roman Reigns as originally scheduled but Braun Strowman, as reported by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.

Regardless of the opponent, the veteran is under pressure to prove he deserves to be in the spot that he occupies on the card.

It is almost ridiculous to insinuate someone who is as big a star and has accomplished all that he has still has anything to prove, but he does. Goldberg defeated "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at Super ShowDown in February to an overwhelmingly negative response across social media.

He has not had a single classic match since returning to the company in November 2016 and has been given opportunities ahead of younger, full-time competitors for no reason other than box-office appeal.

Now, it is time he proves there is a reason WWE continues to bring him back and that he can provide the company and fans a bona fide WrestleMania moment. If that means spearing his way through The Monster Among Men or putting him over, Goldberg must do it and in a way that inspires goodwill with fans.

Can that be accomplished in a four-minute sprint? Absolutely, especially if he throws hands with Strowman. But the same old spear/jackhammer combination with little or nothing else in between is a surefire recipe for disaster.