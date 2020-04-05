WWE WrestleMania 36 Results: Reviewing Top Highlights and Low Points of Day 2

3 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

It's very disappointing WWE decided to put the title on Charlotte Flair. She certainly didn't need the win, nor did she gain much by coming out on top. In comparison, the negatives for Rhea Ripley far outweigh the negatives Flair would have suffered had she taken the fall.

This could have been a major step on the continued rise of a young, top-tier athlete who could be the future of the women's division. Instead, it was a major step back in favor of giving more accolades to The Queen, who has outshined everyone for years.

Way to show everyone once again that grabbing the brass ring means nothing, as WWE can just take it away from you by playing favorites.

Now, Ripley's had a transitional reign, rather than a dominant one. Since she made the challenge in the first place and failed, that means she was overconfident and shouldn't have tried to sit at the adult's table.

All that actually hinders Ripley's reputation and halts her momentum significantly. It's hard to see any positives with the finish of this match.

However, ignoring that, everything leading up to the end was great.

The action was great, the passion was palpable and it was easy to get sucked in and forget that there wasn't a crowd. These two were evenly-matched—until, of course, Ripley proved herself not on Flair's level and tapped out.

Had Ripley won, this would have been a highlight. Unfortunately, it's hard to ignore what seems like WWE making the same mistake it has made time and time again of taking someone who is hot with the crowd with a bright future and purposely taking away their tools to succeed.