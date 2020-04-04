WWE WrestleMania 36 Results: Reviewing Top Highlights and Low Points of Day 1

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

Anything can happen in WWE, but no one could have predicted WrestleMania 36 going down the way it has so far.

Amid the chaos of the coronavirus pandemic, WWE still hoped to put on a show that would provide quality entertainment for everyone to shut off their brains and enjoy.

With that in mind, it's hard to judge this event. You have to take the good with the bad, maintain honest integrity with criticism, but also be forgiving that this was not how WrestleMania was supposed to be.

What crosses the line of being too harsh? At what point does leniency turn into catch-all excuses for what would have potentially been bad booking anyway? It's the strangest event ever to process and review as a fan.

Nevertheless, Part 1 has aired and it's time to look back on what transpired.

Was it an absolute disaster, a surprisingly great time or somewhere in between? What standout moments were the biggest pros and cons?

Presented in order of appearance, here are the highlights and low points from the first night of WrestleMania 36.