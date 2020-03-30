Report: Roger Goodell Conducting NFL Draft from House Is 'Worst-Case Scenario'

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIMarch 30, 2020

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell looks on before Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

NBC Sports' Peter King wrote Sunday night that a "source with knowledge of draft-logistics discussions" told him the possibility of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell conducting the 2020 draft from home through a remote-controlled camera in Bronxville, New York, because of the COVID-19 pandemic would be a "worst-case scenario."

However, King and NFL Network's Rich Eisen liked the idea.

"What better way to communicate the necessity to stay inside to stop the spread of the coronavirus than the commissioner of the NFL announcing the picks, alone, from his house in New York?" Eisen told King.

Goodell sent a memo to teams Thursday night confirming the draft will go on as scheduled beginning on April 23:

The draft was originally slated to take place in Las Vegas, but the Los Angeles Times' Sam Farmer reported on March 21 that was no longer happening.

"The NFL is not commenting publicly about what's in the works, but according to two individuals with knowledge of the discussions, the current plans call for some type of studio setting with cut-ins from the headquarters of the teams making the selection at a given time," Farmer wrote.

That came after the league announced the cancellation of public draft events.

Video Play Button

ESPN's Adam Schefter provided an alternative Wednesday:

The predraft process has been disrupted, too. Teams pulled their respective coaches and scouts from traveling, while prospects' pro days were canceled.

The NFL offseason has been impacted in several other ways:

MLB and MLS, as well as the NBA and NHL—the other major American professional sports—each suspended its 2019-20 season earlier this month.

Through Sunday evening, according to CNN, the United States has over 139,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and at least 2,425 people have died from the virus. The U.S. has the most cases of any country in the world.

