Ndamukong Suh Rumors: Opposing Team Believes Tom Brady Deal Led to Bucs Contract

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced the re-signing of defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh on Thursday for a reported one year and $8 million, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"I think the first signing that illustrates how much a player wanted to play with Tom Brady was Ndamukong Suh's one-year, $8 million deal with the Bucs," NBC Sports' Peter King wrote on Sunday. "One team talking with Suh believes playing with Brady was the tipping point in Tampa Bay's favor."

Brady departed the New England Patriots to join the Bucs on a two-year deal, and the move became official on March 20:

Suh originally landed in Tampa on a one-year deal in March 2019.

The Baltimore Ravens reportedly had interest in adding Suh, per ESPN's Adam Schefter and The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec.

Suh recorded 2.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries for touchdowns and 41 tackles (22 solo) across 16 regular-season starts for the 7-9 Buccaneers. Tampa sported the top-ranked run defense, 30th-ranked pass defense and 15th overall defense last season.

Brady replaces 2015 top overall pick Jameis Winston under center:

And head coach Bruce Arians believes the ensuing reduction in turnovers will go a long way toward making his team a Super Bowl contender:

Suh must also be a believer.

Winston threw an NFL-worst 30 picks last season, while Brady has thrown 29 total interceptions dating back to the 2016 season.

The 42-year-old future Hall of Famer has won a record six championships, and the stage is set for more history as Super Bowl LV will be played at Tampa's Raymond Jones Stadium. No team has ever played the Super Bowl in its home stadium.