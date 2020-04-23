Justin Herbert NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Los Angeles Chargers' Pick

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

STRENGTHS

—Big, filled-out quarterback prospect with a strong arm and excellent overall athleticism.

—Arm is strong enough to reach every level of the field; throws with excellent zip and velocity.

—Can drop deep shots over the defense and layer the ball.

—Phenomenal week of Senior Bowl practices showed arm strength and athleticism, but also showed improved vocal leadership and more energy.

—Three-sport (football, basketball, baseball) star athlete in high school in Eugene, Oregon.

—Only 23 career interceptions in 3.5 years as a starting quarterback.

—Played with a weak supporting cast of skill-position players compared to the other top quarterbacks in the class (Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, Jalen Hurts).

—Easy, natural thrower who would excel in a vertical passing game. The best deep-ball thrower in the class.

WEAKNESSES

—Slow trigger and doesn’t always throw it when he sees it; holds the ball waiting for the open receiver.

—Was largely a one-read thrower at Oregon.

—Regularly misses receivers high.

—Struggled against the best competition and did not recover well in games where he was pressured and hit.

—Fumbles are a major issue with 26 credited in three years.

—Gets heavy feet and paralyzed in the pocket when pressured, although some scouts believe the Oregon offense didn’t allow him to run.

—Too conservative at times. Needs to trust his arm more.

OVERALL

Herbert was billed as a future QB1 after his amazing sophomore season, but he struggled as a junior in 2018 before rebounding with a good-but-not-great senior season. He was held back some by the scheme and talent around him at Oregon, but he also must learn to trust his traits more and be an aggressive thrower. Herbert has rare size and athleticism that could make him a Josh Allen-esque player, but he hasn’t used that ability to date. Unlocking it will be the key to his success in the NFL.

GRADE: 89

PRO COMPARISON: Carson Wentz/Blaine Gabbert