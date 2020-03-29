Colorado's Tyler Bey Declares for 2020 NBA Draft; Was Named Pac-12 DPOY

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIMarch 29, 2020

Colorado guard Tyler Bey celebrates his dunk during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Southern California on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

Colorado Buffaloes junior guard Tyler Bey announced that he will forgo his senior campaign to enter the 2020 NBA draft on Sunday:

"Ever since I picked up a basketball, it was a dream to play in the NBA," Bey wrote, in part. "That being said, after talking with my coaches and parents, I've decided that I will be declaring for the 2020 NBA draft."

Bey was voted the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year and named to second-team All-Pac-12.

     

