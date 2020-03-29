Colorado's Tyler Bey Declares for 2020 NBA Draft; Was Named Pac-12 DPOY

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

Colorado Buffaloes junior guard Tyler Bey announced that he will forgo his senior campaign to enter the 2020 NBA draft on Sunday:

"Ever since I picked up a basketball, it was a dream to play in the NBA," Bey wrote, in part. "That being said, after talking with my coaches and parents, I've decided that I will be declaring for the 2020 NBA draft."

Bey was voted the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year and named to second-team All-Pac-12.

