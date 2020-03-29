JJ Redick Says Jimmy Butler Was Mad the Defense 'Put a White Guy on Him'

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 29, 2020

PHILADELPHIA, PA - FEBRUARY 12: JJ Redick #17 and Jimmy Butler #23 of the Philadelphia 76ers in action against the Boston Celtics at the Wells Fargo Center on February 12, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Celtics defeated the 76ers 112-109. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Jimmy Butler apparently didn't think J.J. Redick could guard him due to race alone.

On The JJ Redick Podcast, Redick discussed with Miami Heat guard Duncan Robinson about disrespect that comes to white players.

The veteran noted when Butler was with the Minnesota Timberwolves, the All-Star felt disrespected by the matchup:

Butler and Redick later played together with the Philadelphia 76ers, while Butler currently plays alongside Robinson with the Heat.

The one time Butler faced the 76ers while a member of the Timberwolves he scored 38 points, so he might have at least had a point against Redick, who is more known for his shooting than his defense.

Still, both Redick and Robinson discussed the larger problem of being disrespected because of their race.

They each indicated they get "challenged" every night because they are white shooters. Robinson indicated it's difficult defensively where opponents' "eyes light up."

White players made up just 18.1 percent of the NBA as of 2018-19, per Richard Lapchick of ESPN.

Video Play Button

Read 10 Comments

Don’t let them do all the trash talkingGet the B/R app to join the conversation

Related

    James Dolan Has COVID-19

    Knicks announce owner has tested positive for the coronavirus

    NBA logo
    NBA

    James Dolan Has COVID-19

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Marbury Wants to Help NYC

    Stephon Marbury trying to broker deal for 10 million protective masks to be delivered to NYC for COVID-19 care

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Marbury Wants to Help NYC

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking NBA Duos ✌️

    Which team's power duo has been the best this season?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Ranking NBA Duos ✌️

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    Meyers Leonard, De'Aaron Fox Sweep NBA Call of Duty Tournament Rematch

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Meyers Leonard, De'Aaron Fox Sweep NBA Call of Duty Tournament Rematch

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report