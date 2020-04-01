Ranking the Top 10 Sophomores Heading into the 2020 College Football Season

0 of 10

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

It's easy to find elite talent from the 2019 crop of college football talent, but it's much tougher to rank them.

Take into the consideration the guys who didn't make this list, such as Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels and UCF signal-caller Dillon Gabriel. They are exciting players who'd start for most teams.

Standout defenders such as Notre Dame's Kyle Hamilton, Tennessee's Henry To'oto'o, Purdue's George Karlaftis, USC's Drake Jackson, Alabama's DJ Dale and Christian Harris, Oregon State's Omar Speights, Stanford cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly and Texas A&M's Demani Richardson fell just short.

So did Nebraska all-purpose playmaker Wan'Dale Robinson, Texas A&M tight end Jalen Wydermyer, star SEC offensive linemen Evan Neal (Alabama) and Nick Broeker (Ole Miss) and Tennessee running back Eric Gray.

That's an impressive amount of talent on the cutting room floor, and it speaks volumes about the guys who made the list.

Using on-field production, individual ceiling and ability to be a game-breaking talent—which can elevate their team's ceilings—let's take a look at the top 10 rising sophomores.

These players match production with projection, and even though a couple of redshirts made the list, each has three seasons of eligibility remaining.