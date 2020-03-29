Undertaker, Goldberg and WWE Stars Most Likely to Retire at WWE WrestleMania 36

0 of 4

Evan Agostini/Associated Press

WrestleMania 36 will forever be remembered for the unique situation surrounding the event, but the 2020 edition of WWE's marquee show could be the last for several Superstars.

While the WWE Universe immediately looks to older performers like Undertaker and Goldberg when thinking about potential retirements, blossoming acting careers and nagging injuries could lead Superstars to call it a day.

With the chance to prepare, record and perfect matches at the Performance Center to air during WrestleMania, set for April 4 and 5, now would be the ideal time for the following WWE Superstars to hang up their boots.

Here are the wrestlers most likely to retire after WrestleMania 36.