Undertaker, Goldberg and WWE Stars Most Likely to Retire at WWE WrestleMania 36

Undertaker, Goldberg and WWE Stars Most Likely to Retire at WWE WrestleMania 36March 29, 2020
WrestleMania 36 will forever be remembered for the unique situation surrounding the event, but the 2020 edition of WWE's marquee show could be the last for several Superstars.
While the WWE Universe immediately looks to older performers like Undertaker and Goldberg when thinking about potential retirements, blossoming acting careers and nagging injuries could lead Superstars to call it a day.
With the chance to prepare, record and perfect matches at the Performance Center to air during WrestleMania, set for April 4 and 5, now would be the ideal time for the following WWE Superstars to hang up their boots.
Here are the wrestlers most likely to retire after WrestleMania 36.
Undertaker
The Undertaker is one of the most decorated performers in the history of the business, but the end of the road is near.
While a coronavirus-altered WrestleMania stage isn't the way The Deadman pictured going out, a battle against one of the most universally beloved wrestlers in AJ Styles could present the ideal situation for the 55-year-old to go out on his back.
Styles isn't a young Superstar by any stretch of the imagination, but a victory over The Undertaker would convince even his biggest skeptics that not only does he belong on the big stage but that he also excels like few others.
Add in the Boneyard match stipulation, and what better way for The Deadman to retire from wrestling than by having his challenger literally bury him alive?
For a Superstar who held on to kayfabe for as long as The Undertaker did, this would be the perfect end to his storied career.
Goldberg
Undertaker is older than Goldberg. But while the 53-year-old universal champion is still in great shape, he should walk away from the squared circle and let the next generation shine.
Goldberg was heavily criticized when he returned to WWE programming in 2016, but he has exceeded all expectations when put in a position to succeed. His run has been far from perfect, but he has proved his worth as one of the biggest draws in wrestling history.
His WrestleMania match against Roman Reigns may have been called off, per Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet, but he will still be able to put over a younger talent and instantly build their credibility by taking the loss and handing over the world championship.
The man who deserves the victory the most is Braun Strowman, who is a believable challenger. As a result, Goldberg should have a good showing he walks away from his in-ring career on a high note.
John Cena
With a budding career in Hollywood and more than enough time at the top of the card behind him, John Cena could hang up his jorts after WrestleMania.
The soon-to-be 43-year-old star may have plenty left in the tank, but it's time for him to stop the facade of still being a WWE Superstar. While he doesn't have to walk away for good, a few years away from the ring would do wonders for his character and long-term success.
Just as The Rock walked away from WWE to dedicate himself to acting, becoming one of the biggest movie stars in the world, Cena needs to commit himself to Hollywood if he wants to become a mainstream star.
The beauty of Cena being so relatively young is that his retirement could be challenged by an even younger wrestler the 16-time champion can put over. He could also come back for an extended run and have another world title reign to cement his spot as the greatest of all time in WWE's eyes.
The WWE Universe, meanwhile, needs a long break from Cena and his corny antics.
Tamina
The women's division in WWE is the deepest it's ever been, and Tamina continues to get lost in the shuffle because of a long string of injuries that have plagued her career.
After a decade on the main roster, it's time for the 42-year-old to walk away.
Over the past several years, Snuka has missed time because of multiple concussions, multiple knee surgeries, a rotator cuff injury and more. With the next generation of stars already on the scene, Snuka should think about her future.
As seen in the NFL and other sports, top performers who have endured injuries are retiring at younger ages to ensure they will be healthy enough to enjoy the fruits of their labor.
Tamina has exceeded expectations, so an induction into the WWE Hall of Fame is almost certain after a post-WrestleMania 36 retirement.
