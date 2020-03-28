Video: Auburn's Equipment Staff Makes Medical Masks Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Bob Levey/Getty Images

The Auburn athletic department's equipment staff has stepped up to help create masks for medical professionals amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The team released a video showing the process of making masks Saturday:

Several groups from Auburn University are doing what they can to help doctors and patients around the state, with multiple schools donating ventilators and other medical supplies, per Josh Vitale of the Montgomery Advertiser.

The athletic staff is doing itsr part as well to help create the masks that have run in short supply around the country.

"I hope to have, give or take, about 100 masks done in the next couple days and get these out to the people that need them," associate athletics director for equipment operations Dana Marquez said Thursday.

Marquez provided the latest updates in the video above, spotlighting his team members hard at work to help as many people as possible.