Power 5 Official: Summer CFB Season Move 'Most Absurd Thing I've Heard so Far'

A report from Michael Smith of the Sports Business Journal indicated colleges have thought of moving the 2020 football season to the summer to avoid a potential second round of COVID-19 infections in the fall.

At least one Power Five official is not in favor of that thought, however, telling Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated that the idea is "the most absurd thing I've heard so far." The official also said they didn't believe moving the season up was "serious."

Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports and The Athletic also discussed the topic on Twitter.

"Have heard from several power brokers in college sports this morning who think this idea makes no sense and that there isn't a sensible way it can happen," Feldman wrote.

Sports Business Journal's John Ourand wrote the following about the concept:

"Every other scenario has the season starting later in the fall, at a time when the coronavirus could be returning for another round of infections as the cool weather returns and a vaccine most likely unavailable until 2021. But staging an abbreviated college football season in the summer presents an opportunity to play games when the warm weather could help prevent the spread of the virus."

However, as Ourand noted, the attempt would carry logistical concerns, including campuses' ability to hold games, media partners' willingness to broadcast games in the summer, fans' desire to attend games in extreme heat (if they are allowed in stadiums at all), a potential loss of revenue and concocting a new preparation period for a summer season.

That's a lot to figure out on such short notice, especially when the COVID-19 pandemic continues its rapid spread across the United States.

Per the World Health Organization, at least 85,228 confirmed COVID-19 cases exist in the U.S. as of Saturday.

Football seasons have avoided the COVID-19 pandemic for now, although winter and spring sports have either postponed or cancelled play until further notice.