Report: Pistons Offer Practice Facility to Health Officials Amid Coronavirus

Chris Schwegler/Getty Images

The Detroit Pistons have reportedly offered the Henry Ford Detroit Pistons Performance Center and their team headquarters to local health officials for "whatever [the] best use is."

James Edwards III of The Athletic reported Saturday:

Pistons forward Christian Wood tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this month. He joined Utah Jazz teammates Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell as the third NBA player with COVID-19. Wood was cleared Wednesday after being in self-isolation since March 11, per ESPN's Eric Woodyard.

Two other people connected to the Detroit organization, scout Maury Hanks and an unnamed cameraman, were hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus.

Pistons head coach Dwane Casey told ESPN's Jackie MacMullan he's never experienced anything like the response to COVID-19, and it's also been an eye-opening situation for the players.

"These young, healthy guys, professional athletes, they don't think about getting sick," Casey said. "It was a quiet ride on the plane, but nobody seemed really that uptight about whether they had it. It was more that nobody knew when we'd get to play again—or see each other again."

Rod Beard of the Detroit News reported the Pistons have committed to paying their employees for the duration of the 2019-20 NBA season's delay.

The league is indefinitely on hold as social-distancing measures aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus include widespread bans on large gatherings.