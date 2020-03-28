WWE SmackDown on Fox Ratings Drop to 2.38M Viewers Ahead of WrestleMania 36

Photo credit: WWE.com

Friday night's WWE SmackDown saw its lowest ratings of the year with a reported average of 2.374 million viewers, according to Show Buzz Daily.

There were 2.393 million viewers in the first hour, followed by 2.355 million viewers in the second hour of the show on Fox. The 0.7 rating for the 18-49 demographic ranked behind Shark Tank, MacGyver and Hawaii Five-O among network shows.

According to Joshua Gagnon of Wrestling Inc., the viewership dropped 7.6 percent from last week's show, which averaged 2.569 million viewers. It was also the first time there were fewer than 2.4 million for any show since the start of January.

WWE continues to produce shows without an audience to guard against the spread of the coronavirus. Friday's action took place at the WWE Performance Center, featuring some notable moments from some big stars:

With WrestleMania 36 around the corner on April 4, there may be concern over the drop in ratings in what should be the company's most important time of the year.