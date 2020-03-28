Drew Brees on $5M Donation: 'We're Gonna Find a Way to Get Through This'

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees said he's going to work with his wife, Brittany Brees, to "maximize the impact" of their $5 million donation to the state of Louisiana amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Brees told TMZ Sports in an interview released Saturday that the family decided to act because there's "so much need and so many challenges" as a result of the COVID-19 situation.

"It hurts my heart to a great degree to what all Americans are going through, but especially the state of Louisiana," he said. "When you think about [how] small business are the lifeblood of our state and obviously the hospitality industry especially, which has been hit so hard throughout this whole thing."

The Super Bowl XLIV champion added: "We're gonna find a way to get through this together."

Brees also discussed the family's efforts during an appearance Friday on ABC's Good Morning America (via ESPN's Mike Triplett):

"So many people are without so much right now. And I think for Brittany and I, the most important thing was about fulfilling some of their most basic needs and being able to feed their families and to be able to feed those kids of health-care workers who are on the front lines right now and are having to drop their kids off at day care as they go to work to save lives. And we want them to know that their kids are taken care of. We want the seniors to know that they are taken care of."

Brees, 41, was set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, but made it clear he had no intention of leaving the Saints, telling WEEI Boston he's "Who Dat Nation for life" prior to the opening of free agency (h/t NFL.com).

The Dallas native went on to sign a two-year contract with New Orleans a day before the official start of free agency to keep him with the franchise through the 2021 NFL season.