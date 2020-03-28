TMZ: Post Malone Recruits Gronk, Manziel, More for COVID-19 Beer Pong Fundraiser

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

Post Malone has helped create a virtual beer pong tournament featuring celebrities from sports, music and more to help raise money for COVID-19 relief.

According to TMZ, Post Malone and rapper Mike put together a 16-team tournament heavy on athletes, featuring current and former NFL players such as Rob Gronkowski, Travis Kelce, Johnny Manziel and Danny Amendola; MLB players Trevor Bauer, Mike Clevinger and Marcus Stroman; and NHL star Tyler Seguin.

The creators of the event, dubbed the Ballina Cup, provided more explanation (warning: NSFW language):

The 16 teams will compete on Instagram live over the course of eight days, with participants donating money for those in need amid the coronavirus pandemic. The winners will receive the trophy and wrestling belts.

Per CNN, there are 104,865 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of Saturday morning. There have been 1,709 deaths.