Nets Broadcaster Ian Eagle: Kevin Durant Medically Cleared After Achilles Injury

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has been out since last June with a ruptured Achilles, but team broadcaster Ian Eagle believes he is healthy enough to play.

"Medically, my understanding is—from this point on—he can play," Eagle said on the YES Network (h/t Brian Lewis of the New York Post). "It's now a question is the team comfortable, is he comfortable? And then look at the timing on Kyrie [Irving]. He got the shoulder surgery done at a time where if you look at a four-to-six week period, it'd be right around [June]."

Eagle also noted Durant "looks like himself" in video snippets.

In addition to the Achilles injury, the forward also tested positive for the coronavirus, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

If he does return to full strength, Durant could help the Nets this season if or when the league does come back from its current hiatus because of COVID-19.

The league hasn't yet announced a plan for a return for the 2019-20 season, with commissioner Adam Silver still exploring all options.

Brooklyn was in line for a playoff spot before the league was suspended in early March.

Despite this potential, Durant's business partner Rich Kleiman said on Golic & Wingo earlier this month (h/t ESPN.com) that it's "not very realistic" for him to return in June or July.

"It feels like [Durant playing in the 2019-20 season] clearly was not something that was in the cards prior to all this," Kleiman said.

Then-coach Kenny Atkinson said in January that the forward returning this season was "not going to happen," per Lewis.

Even if he's 100 percent, Nets fans might have to wait until 2020-21 for the player to make his debut with the team.