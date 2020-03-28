Nets' Kyrie Irving Talks About Kobe Bryant Blocking His Shot: 'I Wasn't Ready'

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 28, 2020

Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant defends against Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving, left, in an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2012, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
Mark Duncan/Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving recalled getting his shot blocked by Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant during a 2012 game.

"I wasn't ready. I wasn't ready," Irving jokingly stated Friday night on Instagram Live as part of a conversation with former St. Patrick High School (N.J.) teammate Jeremiah Green (via Heavy).

The former Cleveland Cavaliers superstar was in his second NBA season at the time, and he heard the fans' anticipation grow as he matched up with Bryant, one of his mentors, atop the key.

"I sized Kobe up. But it was the crowd, it was the crowd," Irving explained. "The crowd got me."

He drove through the middle of the lane with a behind-the-back dribble, turned and tried a quick shot after an up-fake, but Bryant stayed with him step for step and finished the sequence with the rejection.

The five-time NBA champion and 18-time All-Star died Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash that killed nine people in Calabasas, California. Irving is convinced they haven't faced off for the last time, though.

Video Play Button

"At this point, I'm gonna see him," he told Green. "I'm going to play him one-on-one in heaven. We good! I'm gonna get him back."

Irving added he used to spend "hours" watching Kobe highlights on YouTube while he was a young player working his way toward the NBA.

Read 70 Comments

Don’t let them do all the trash talkingGet the B/R app to join the conversation

Related

    Ranking NBA Duos ✌️

    Which team's power duo has been the best this season?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Ranking NBA Duos ✌️

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    Jamal Crawford Hopeful About NBA Return

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Jamal Crawford Hopeful About NBA Return

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Goes from Entertaining to Informing

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Goes from Entertaining to Informing

    The Ringer
    via The Ringer

    Ballmer Family Donating $25M

    Clippers owner Steve Ballmer and his wife Connie pledge funds to COVID-19 relief in LA, Seattle and Michigan

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Ballmer Family Donating $25M

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report