Oscar De La Hoya Asks Floyd Mayweather, Dana White to Join Coronavirus Fight

Oscar De La Hoya is reaching out to fellow boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. and UFC President Dana White in an effort to raise funds for coronavirus relief.

De La Hoya told TMZ Sports in an interview released Saturday he's already donated $250,000 to the Adventist Health White Memorial Hospital in Los Angeles, but he's prepared to do more.

"Floyd ... I challenge you to a push-up contest, and whoever wins you gotta donate more money," the former six-division world champion said. "Let's do this! Let's help people out."

He also requested White's support: "We have to come together in these tough times."

