Oscar De La Hoya Asks Floyd Mayweather, Dana White to Join Coronavirus Fight

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 28, 2020

Oscar De La Hoya, left, and Floyd Mayweather Jr. at a post-fight press conference after Meayweather's split decision win in the WBC super welterweight world championship boxing match against De La Hoya on Saturday, May 5, 2007, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Oscar De La Hoya is reaching out to fellow boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. and UFC President Dana White in an effort to raise funds for coronavirus relief.

De La Hoya told TMZ Sports in an interview released Saturday he's already donated $250,000 to the Adventist Health White Memorial Hospital in Los Angeles, but he's prepared to do more.

"Floyd ... I challenge you to a push-up contest, and whoever wins you gotta donate more money," the former six-division world champion said. "Let's do this! Let's help people out."

He also requested White's support: "We have to come together in these tough times."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button

What's your take?Get the B/R app to join the conversation

Related

    Oscar De La Hoya Asks Floyd Mayweather, Dana White to Join Coronavirus Fight

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Oscar De La Hoya Asks Floyd Mayweather, Dana White to Join Coronavirus Fight

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Nelson Cuevas Passes Away Due to Coronavirus After a Lifetime in Boxing

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Nelson Cuevas Passes Away Due to Coronavirus After a Lifetime in Boxing

    BoxingInsider.com
    via BoxingInsider.com

    Amir Khan: Terence Crawford is the best welterweight in the division

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Amir Khan: Terence Crawford is the best welterweight in the division

    Bad Left Hook
    via Bad Left Hook

    Joshua: Chirosa will give Usyk problems

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Joshua: Chirosa will give Usyk problems

    Bad Left Hook
    via Bad Left Hook