Knicks Rumors: Latest on Reggie Bullock's Future, Assistant GM Search and More

Todd Kirkland/Associated Press

While the New York Knicks may not currently be playing games, they're not simply sitting idle as it relates to the franchise's future. At some point, the NBA will resume, and the Knicks want to be ready to make moves when it does.

One of those moves will likely involve small forward Reggie Bullock. The 29-year-old has averaged 8.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists this season. He also has a team option for the 2020-21 season worth $4.2 million.

While Bullock's numbers aren't overwhelming, New York appears pleased enough with his on-court performances to want to keep him around.

"With a plethora of open roster spots next season because of their glut of one-year free-agent signings, Bullock's modest option year is likely to be picked up, according to an NBA source," Marc Berman of the New York Post wrote.

As Berman pointed out, the Knicks have several one-year contracts on the books. Of the 18 players under contract, five are under contract through this season only, according to Spotrac. A mere five players are under contract through the 2021-22 season.

That group of 13 under contract for next season includes Bullock and his option year. So, even if the Knicks do retain the North Carolina product, they'll have plenty of roster spots to fill in the offseason.

Knicks Eying Aller for Assistant GM Role

While the Knicks are looking ahead to next year's roster, they're also looking to forge the front office of the future. New team president Leon Rose has only held the position since March 2, and he is expected to put more of his own stamp on the team heading into next season.

According to Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News, Rose's new regime could include a longtime member of the Cleveland Cavaliers' front office:

"A source told the Daily News that Brock Aller—a capologist with the Cleveland Cavaliers—is a strong candidate to join the Knicks. Aller served as a personal assistant to Cavs owner Dan Gilbert for 10 years before a promotion in 2017 to senior director of basketball operations. According to Gilbert, Aller was 'instrumental' in the Cavaliers trade with the Knicks for JR Smith and Iman Shumpert in 2015. At the time, Smith was a client of Rose, the longtime agent at CAA."

Aller helped assemble a roster that went to four straight NBA finals and won a title in 2016.

According to Bondy, Knicks special assistant to the general manager Allan Houston is also a candidate for the role.

Knicks Looking for Shooters to Complement Barrett

An obvious piece of New York's future is rookie guard RJ Barrett. The Duke product has averaged 14.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists this season. However, the Knicks believe he is capable of more if they can put the proper pieces around him.

"According to SNY Insider Ian Begley, others still in the Knicks organization feel that it's important to add someone in the backcourt who can shoot to best complement Barrett, per sources," SNY's Alex Smith wrote.

This is a sentiment that former Knicks coach David Fizdale shares. In an interview with ESPN Radio (h/t Smith), he made it clear that he believes that more consistent shooting would help Barrett and second-year center Mitchell Robinson.

"Just looking at the roster where they're at—I love Elfrid (Payton), Frank (Ntilikina) and Dennis Smith Jr.—but all of them have something in common in that they're not consistent 3-point shooters coming off the pick-and-roll," Fizdale said.

Expect the Knicks to pursue a shooter like soon-to-be unrestricted free agent Joe Harris in free agency.