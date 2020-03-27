LaVar Ball Says 'Everyone Knows' Big Baller Brand Is Worth $1 Billion

Kevork S. Djansezian/Getty Images

LaVar Ball, who once claimed he could beat Michael Jordan in a game of one-on-one, went on Barstool Sports' Pardon My Take and said that the Big Baller Brand is worth $1 billion.

"Everybody knows it's worth a billion," Ball said (h/t TMZ Sports). "Why do you think they coming at me so hard? They don't want this to take off, baby!"

Ball has done a tremendous job keeping BBB in the spotlight, although the brand has encountered some difficulties in past years.

Namely, New Orleans Pelicans point guard Lonzo Ball, LaVar's oldest son, is suing BBB co-founder Alan Foster and claiming he stole more than $1.5 million from the 22-year-old.

The BBB was also relaunched, but it's unclear how or whether Lonzo and youngest brother LaMelo Ball (a potential top-three NBA draft choice, per Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman) are involved.

As Jordan Greer of Sporting News wrote, neither player is featured on the BBB's new website, with LaVar and middle son LiAngelo Ball on the front page instead.

Still, LaVar Ball apparently has big ideas, per TMZ Sports. The company plans to have "new shoes, shirts, hats and more" as well as an animated television series. Tire rims and BBB water are also apparently in the works.