LaVar Ball Says 'Everyone Knows' Big Baller Brand Is Worth $1 Billion

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 27, 2020

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 03: LaVar Ball attends the New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Lakers basketball game at Staples Center on January 3, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork S. Djansezian/Getty Images)
Kevork S. Djansezian/Getty Images

LaVar Ball, who once claimed he could beat Michael Jordan in a game of one-on-one, went on Barstool Sports' Pardon My Take and said that the Big Baller Brand is worth $1 billion.

"Everybody knows it's worth a billion," Ball said (h/t TMZ Sports). "Why do you think they coming at me so hard? They don't want this to take off, baby!"

Ball has done a tremendous job keeping BBB in the spotlight, although the brand has encountered some difficulties in past years.

Namely, New Orleans Pelicans point guard Lonzo Ball, LaVar's oldest son, is suing BBB co-founder Alan Foster and claiming he stole more than $1.5 million from the 22-year-old.

The BBB was also relaunched, but it's unclear how or whether Lonzo and youngest brother LaMelo Ball (a potential top-three NBA draft choice, per Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman) are involved.

As Jordan Greer of Sporting News wrote, neither player is featured on the BBB's new website, with LaVar and middle son LiAngelo Ball on the front page instead.

Still, LaVar Ball apparently has big ideas, per TMZ Sports. The company plans to have "new shoes, shirts, hats and more" as well as an animated television series. Tire rims and BBB water are also apparently in the works.

Video Play Button

Read 62 Comments

Don’t let them do all the trash talkingGet the B/R app to join the conversation

Related

    Some NBA GMs May Be 'Exposed'

    Execs reveal challenges evaluating this draft class amid the pandemic and why some GMs might have a tough night.

    @RicBucher answered your questions in the comments section ⬇️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Some NBA GMs May Be 'Exposed'

    Ric Bucher
    via Bleacher Report

    Ballmer Family Donating $25M

    Clippers owner Steve Ballmer and his wife Connie pledge funds to COVID-19 relief in LA, Seattle and Michigan

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Ballmer Family Donating $25M

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Doris Burke Has COVID-19

    NBA announcer and analyst reveals she tested positive for the coronavirus (The Woj Pod)

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Doris Burke Has COVID-19

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Giannis: Harden Is the Toughest Player to Guard

    Greek Freak praises the Beard on IG Live

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Giannis: Harden Is the Toughest Player to Guard

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report