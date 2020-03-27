DeSean Jackson Recruits LeSean McCoy to Sign with Eagles on Instagram

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

A year after returning to where his NFL career started, Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson is pushing for LeSean McCoy to make the same move.

NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark highlighted an interaction between the two on Instagram:

McCoy and Jackson played together for five years before Jackson signed with the Washington Redskins in April 2014. McCoy departed Philadelphia after the Eagles traded him to the Buffalo Bills in March 2015.

Now, the two can reunite.

Jackson is entering the second year of his three-year, $27.9 million deal with the Eagles, while McCoy is a free agent after his contract with the Kansas City Chiefs expired.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported March 5 that the Eagles could be in play for the six-time Pro Bowler. Jordan Howard signed with the Miami Dolphins, so Philadelphia would benefit from having an experienced ball-carrier to ease the burden on Miles Sanders in 2020.