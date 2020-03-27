Nets' Kyrie Irving Donates 200K 'Beyond Burgers' to NYC Food Bank amid COVID-19

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving has donated 200,000 of Beyond Meat's "Beyond Burgers" to the Food Bank, which is New York City's biggest hunger relief organization, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News.

Irving, who grew up in West Orange, New Jersey, has been prominently involved in charitable efforts in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The six-time All-Star had previously launched the Share A Meal campaign following a March 23 Instagram announcement, with his stated goal of helping "marginalized communities get the food resources they require during this time."

The 28-year-old also donated $323,000 to Feeding America and announced plans to donate 250,000 meals to City Harvest. Furthermore, Irving has also launched a COVID-19 relief fund for Feeding America and said that Lineage Logistics, a refrigerated warehousing company, will match up to $200,000.

The coronavirus has devastated Irving's new NBA home of New York City, with 25,573 confirmed COVID-19 cases occurring in the five boroughs as of 8:30 a.m. ET Friday, per the city's health department. The disease has also caused 366 deaths in New York.

Irving and other members of the NBA community have stepped up in response to the crisis, whether that be by covering lost wages for arena workers, partnering with food banks to provide meals or donating six figures for coronavirus testing.



COVID-19 has also notably hit the NBA hard, with at least 10 players testing positive, per Colin Ward-Henninger and Jack Maloney of CBS Sports.