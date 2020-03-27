Knicks' Dennis Smith Jr. Buying Food Vouchers, Computers for Coronavirus Relief

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

New York Knicks guard Dennis Smith Jr. is doing his part to help people in his hometown who have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic

Per SNY.tv's Ian Begley, Smith is purchasing 575 food vouchers for first responders at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville, North Carolina, and 32 computers for local students so they can continue their education remotely while schools are closed.

Smith was born and raised in Fayetteville and attended Trinity Christian School in the city. He remained in the state for college, playing one season at North Carolina State in 2016-17.

Per CNN's Christina Maxouris, Steve Almasy and Amanda Watts, there have been 636 confirmed coronavirus cases in the state of North Carolina.