Rafael Nadal, Pau Gasol Start Drive to Raise $12.1M for Coronavirus Aid in Spain

JACQUES DEMARTHON/Getty Images

Pau Gasol and Rafael Nadal are helping their home country of Spain deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

They both posted videos on social media urging those who can to donate to a Red Cross fundraising effort. The Associated Press (h/t NBC Sports) noted they are trying to raise 11 million euros ($12.1 million).

The AP pointed out former Spain goalkeeper Iker Casillas said he would help, as well.

What's more, Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid will be put to use as a storage space for medical supplies. Real Madrid also said it will use its stadium to house donations that will then go to hospitals.

Spain has been one of the hardest-hit countries in the world during the pandemic.

As of Thursday, the World Health Organization confirmed there have been more than 465,000 cases of the coronavirus across the globe. Spain has the fourth-most cases at more than 47,000.