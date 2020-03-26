Rafael Nadal, Pau Gasol Start Drive to Raise $12.1M for Coronavirus Aid in Spain

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 27, 2020

Spain's Rafael Nadal (R) poses with his trophy near US basketball player Pau Gasol after winning his men's final in the French Open tennis championship at the Roland Garros stadium, on June 5, 2011, in Paris. Nadal won the final against Switzerland's Roger Federer. AFP PHOTO / JACQUES DEMARTHON (Photo credit should read JACQUES DEMARTHON/AFP via Getty Images)
JACQUES DEMARTHON/Getty Images

Pau Gasol and Rafael Nadal are helping their home country of Spain deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

They both posted videos on social media urging those who can to donate to a Red Cross fundraising effort. The Associated Press (h/t NBC Sports) noted they are trying to raise 11 million euros ($12.1 million).

The AP pointed out former Spain goalkeeper Iker Casillas said he would help, as well.  

What's more, Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid will be put to use as a storage space for medical supplies. Real Madrid also said it will use its stadium to house donations that will then go to hospitals.

Spain has been one of the hardest-hit countries in the world during the pandemic.

As of Thursday, the World Health Organization confirmed there have been more than 465,000 cases of the coronavirus across the globe. Spain has the fourth-most cases at more than 47,000.

Video Play Button

Related

    Grading Every Team's FA Performance 📝

    We give out the definitive grades for all 32 teams

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Grading Every Team's FA Performance 📝

    Alex Ballentine
    via Bleacher Report

    Why Cam's Comeback Starts on the Bench

    @MikeTanier explains why Newton needs to be a backup to get his franchise QB status 📲

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Why Cam's Comeback Starts on the Bench

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report

    Pro Comparisons for Projected Top NBA Picks

    @Jonwass reveals his historic and current comps for the likely lottery picks 👉

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Pro Comparisons for Projected Top NBA Picks

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    Dreaming of Opening Day 💭

    Baseball's eventual return and a fresh sports calendar are both important.

    @ScottMillerBbl is in the comments section now to talk ball.

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Dreaming of Opening Day 💭

    Scott Miller
    via Bleacher Report