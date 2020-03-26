Video: LeBron James Gives Tour of Sneaker Closet on IG for Nike's Air Max Day

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

Sneakerheads rejoice.

Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James took fans on a tour of his extensive shoe collection to celebrate Nike's annual Air Max Day on Thursday:

"I usually don't go through my sneakers like this," the three-time NBA champion said, "but since it's Air Max Day, gotta show a pair of Air Maxes."

James has been a Nike athlete since the Cleveland Cavaliers drafted him No. 1 overall in 2003 as an 18-year-old. Nike and James agreed to what was then the richest deal initial shoe contract in sports history on the day of the 2003 draft (h/t The Undefeated's Aaron Dodson).

The King signed a lifetime deal with the global brand in late 2015.

Nike released the foundational Air Max 1 on March 26, 1987