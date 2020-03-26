Video: LeBron James Gives Tour of Sneaker Closet on IG for Nike's Air Max Day

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIMarch 27, 2020

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James pumps his fist the Lakers scored against the Sacramento Kings during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. The Lakers won 129-113. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

Sneakerheads rejoice.

Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James took fans on a tour of his extensive shoe collection to celebrate Nike's annual Air Max Day on Thursday:

"I usually don't go through my sneakers like this," the three-time NBA champion said, "but since it's Air Max Day, gotta show a pair of Air Maxes."

James has been a Nike athlete since the Cleveland Cavaliers drafted him No. 1 overall in 2003 as an 18-year-old. Nike and James agreed to what was then the richest deal initial shoe contract in sports history on the day of the 2003 draft (h/t The Undefeated's Aaron Dodson).

The King signed a lifetime deal with the global brand in late 2015.

Nike released the foundational Air Max 1 on March 26, 1987

