Jayson Tatum Reveals Top 5 NBA Players, Including LeBron James and Kobe Bryant

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 27, 2020

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 23: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers talks with Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics after the game on February 23, 2020 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Jayson Tatum may be a Boston Celtic, but that didn't stop him from choosing four Los Angeles Lakers when asked who his top five NBA players of all time were in no particular order.  

Tatum responded to a Twitter user asking as much and said Lakers players LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar are all in his top five alongside Michael Jordan.

James is more known for his accomplishments on the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers than what he has done in Purple and Gold, but it is still notable Tatum picked so many players who suited up for Boston's primary rival.

Just don't tell Larry Bird.

Tatum at least got bailed out by the fact he was asked to list the players in no order, meaning he avoided being dragged into any Jordan vs. LeBron debates.

The world doesn't need another one of those.

Video Play Button

