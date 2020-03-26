Jayson Tatum Reveals Top 5 NBA Players, Including LeBron James and Kobe Bryant

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Jayson Tatum may be a Boston Celtic, but that didn't stop him from choosing four Los Angeles Lakers when asked who his top five NBA players of all time were in no particular order.

Tatum responded to a Twitter user asking as much and said Lakers players LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar are all in his top five alongside Michael Jordan.

James is more known for his accomplishments on the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers than what he has done in Purple and Gold, but it is still notable Tatum picked so many players who suited up for Boston's primary rival.

Just don't tell Larry Bird.

Tatum at least got bailed out by the fact he was asked to list the players in no order, meaning he avoided being dragged into any Jordan vs. LeBron debates.

The world doesn't need another one of those.