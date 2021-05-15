Report: 5-Star Jaden Hardy Skips NCAA, Will Sign NBA G League Ignite Contract

Photo credit: 247Sports

Jaden Hardy will reportedly skip college and sign with the NBA G League Ignite, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The 5-star guard had offers from dozens of schools and was considering Kentucky, UCLA, Oregon and Arizona among others before deciding to go pro.

Hardy is considered the No. 3 overall prospect in the 2021 class by 247Sports. He's the top-ranked combo guard thanks to his elite offensive ability to go with his 6'4" frame.

The Coronado product is one of the most explosive scorers in the nation, dropping 62 points in a game in January.

Hardy's explosive scoring and shooting ability make him a potential lottery pick in the 2022 draft. He can also create off the dribble and rebound, helping him average 30.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game as a junior.

He did not play as a senior after Nevada canceled the entire season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the talent could have allowed him to dominate at the college level, he will instead go to the G League and follow in the path of top class of 2020 prospects Jonathan Kuminga and Jalen Green.