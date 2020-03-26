Teddy Bridgewater: Just Have to Be Myself Replacing Cam Newton with Panthers

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 26, 2020

New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater warms up before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Butch Dill/Associated Press

New Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater knows he is stepping into a big role as he takes over as the team's new starter after the release of Cam Newton

That said, Bridgewater says his focus remains on himself and what he can do. 

"I'm aware of the situation," Bridgewater told reporters during a conference call. "It's a unique situation. For me, all I have to do is be myself.

"I knew when Drew got injured, I had big shoes to fill then. I just constantly reminded myself to be me. By doing so, it allowed me to be a better teammate, a better football player and a better person."

   

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

