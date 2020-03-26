Packers Announce All Businesses Closed to Public Through April 24 Amid COVID-19

Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers will remain sealed off from the public for at least another month because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The franchise announced it's extending the closure of its businesses until April 24, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The NFL draft is slated to begin one day earlier on April 23.

Thursday's announcement follows an emergency order from Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers to stay home and close non-essential businesses for a period no shorter than 30 days.

The team is closing the Lambeau Field Atrium, which includes the Packers pro shop and the Packers Hall of Fame, as well as the playground and restaurants 46 Below and 1919 Kitchen & Tap. Only essential personnel will be allowed on site, and the majority of Green Bay employees will work remotely.

The team says it is currently reaching out to businesses and organizations that had previously scheduled stadium and Hall of Fame tours in the coming month.

On Monday, the team committed $1.5 million to community relief funds to help combat the effects of COVID-19.

"We are facing an unprecedented challenge in our communities," team president Mark Murphy said in a statement. "We know our nonprofit support agencies will be performing their usual excellent work, but they'll need additional resources as various needs and gaps in coverage develop in the coming weeks and months. The Packers are committed to supporting them now and into the future as we all work together to weather this difficult time."

Wisconsin has confirmed 638 positive cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths, according to NPR's latest tally.

The NFL is already considering contingency plans for the 2020 season. On Thursday, Baltimore Ravens president Dick Cass said he's hopeful that players will be able to return to team facilities by training camp in August