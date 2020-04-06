WWE WrestleMania 37: The Rock vs. Roman Reigns and Dream Matches We Need to See

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

With WrestleMania 36 completed, many WWE fans are already looking ahead to next year's event in Los Angeles and considering what matches could be part of the card.

Predicting a show this far in advance is nearly impossible, but given the venue and some of the Superstars who might be involved, it is fun to consider some of the dream matches Vince McMahon and Co. could put together.

As WWE begins the lengthy process of preparing for WrestleMania 37, here are three dream matches that would captivate the fans on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns

Of any past or present WWE Superstar, nobody is more synonymous with Hollywood than WWE legend and acting sensation Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

The Rock hasn't had a match of any kind for WWE since beating Erick Rowan in an impromptu bout at WrestleMania 32, and his last match that was actually advertised ahead of time was his clash with John Cena at WrestleMania 29.

There is no guarantee The Rock will ever wrestle another match, but if it is going to happen, then SoFi Stadium in L.A. is the ideal location.

The Rock's real-life cousin, Roman Reigns, said in February he would love to face Johnson at WrestleMania 37 and referred to it as a dream match:

While The Rock and The Big Dog have never had any on-screen issues, it wouldn't be difficult to build a friendly rivalry between them leading up to a match at The Show of Shows.

A match for the Universal Championship would be a big deal, but the beauty of a Rock vs. Reigns clash is that it wouldn't even need a title involved to feel important and perhaps headline the entire card.

Fans have been split in terms of embracing Reigns as the face of the company in recent years, but if he receives an endorsement from The Rock and puts on a great performance in the process, it may be precisely what he needs to win even his biggest detractors over.

Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler

Although they are the best of friends in real life, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler are tailor-made for a rivalry at some point in WWE.

Even in a losing effort, Baszler proved at WrestleMania 36 against Becky Lynch that she has what it takes to be a top star in the women's division, while Rousey dominated in 2018 and the early part of 2019 en route to main-eventing WrestleMania 35 against The Man and Charlotte Flair.

Rousey hasn't had a match since then, but WWE will undoubtedly want to pull out all the stops at WrestleMania 37 in L.A., and convincing her to return for a program with her friend may be near the top of its list of priorities.

Both Rousey and Baszler have a UFC background, and they quickly transitioned to the world of pro wrestling. While they are both highly skilled individuals, there is no question that Rowdy has been embraced more by the fans as an elite Superstar.

Building a storyline around Baszler being jealous of that fact would be a good start, and having them do battle at the biggest show of the year would ensure there are plenty of eyes on both women.

Much like WrestleMania 36 when Baszler faced Lynch, simply sharing the ring with Rousey would be a huge deal for her character, and it would essentially force fans to view her as a top star.

There are many huge potential matches still available to Rousey, but a match against her friend is one that would likely appeal to her more than any other.

The Undertaker vs. Aleister Black

The Undertaker is 55 years old, but he proved at WrestleMania 36 against AJ Styles in a Boneyard match that he can still put on a strong performance in a big spot under the right circumstances.

Some of The Phenom's deficiencies were masked by the gimmick and the fact he was facing an elite worker in Styles, and those are factors that could come into play next year as well if WWE books him against Aleister Black.

The Dutch Destroyer has been pushed as a rising star on Raw over the past several months, and it is clear WWE has big plans for him moving forward. Given his character, there may be no bigger match for him than a contest against Undertaker at WrestleMania 37.

It is entirely possible Black will be in the WWE Championship scene by this time next year and preparing to have a title match against someone who can go for 20 minutes, but if that isn't the case, Taker would be an ideal opponent.

Undertaker and Black both have dark characters that would seemingly mesh well in a program and match for The Show of Shows.

No Superstar has had more success on the WrestleMania stage than The Undertaker, so if Black can face him and potentially beat him, it would be massive endorsement from WWE and a sign that he is a future world champion.

