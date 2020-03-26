Louisville WR Corey Reed's Father Dies at Age 43 from the Coronavirus

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The father of Louisville wide receiver Corey Reed died Wednesday after being diagnosed with COVID-19, according to the Courier Journal's Cameron Teague Robinson.

Corey Reed Sr. was 43.

"My deepest condolences go out to Corey and his entire family," Cardinals head coach Scott Satterfield said. "This horrible virus has affected so many people, and it's even more difficult when it touches someone in the U of L football family. We have been in contact with Corey and his family, and are here to support him during this extremely difficult time."

Reed, a native of Fulton, Georgia, signed with Louisville ahead of the 2017 season. He caught eight passes for 145 yards as a true freshman and appeared in one game as a sophomore in 2018.

Reed transferred to Iowa Western Community College and had 19 receptions for 253 yards and two touchdowns in four games for the Reivers.

He returned to the Cardinals for 2020, with Satterfield telling reporters in February he was "working his tail off" in practice.

The ACC announced March 12 it was suspended all sporting activities due to the pandemic, which put spring practice for Louisville on hold indefinitely.

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns announced Tuesday doctors placed his mother, Jacqueline Cruz, in a medically induced coma. The team confirmed to ESPN's Malika Andrews that Cruz had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Towns' agent, Jessica Holtz, confirmed to ESPN that Karl-Anthony Towns Sr. had also tested positive for the coronavirus and is "recovering well."

More than 492,000 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed worldwide, with at least 69,246 in the United States, per CNN.