Bill Belichick Nominated for Sports Emmy for Work as Studio Analyst on NFL 100

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 26, 2020

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick speaks to the media following an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Bill Belichick can add another accolade to his resume. 

The New England Patriots coach has been nominated for a Sports Emmy for "Outstanding Sports Personality-Studio Analyst" for his work with NFL 100, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Belichick provided breakdowns of the best players in the history of the league, including some he coached and others well before his time:

The other nominees in the category are full-time analysts, including TNT's Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith, ESPN's Jay Bilas, Fox Sports' Michael Strahan and MLB Network's Al Leiter. 

It shows Belichick could have a future on television whenever he decides to end his coaching career.

