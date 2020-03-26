Knicks to Delay Season-Ticket Renewal Process Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

The New York Knicks will delay the season-ticket renewal process for 2020-21 amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to Ian Begley of SNY.

The Knicks said it will provide fans a chance to make a decision "at a time when they have less uncertainty."

The 2019-20 season is currently on hiatus to help limit the spread of COVID-19, which has led to more than 1,000 deaths in the United States as of Thursday, per CNN.com.

The league is unsure if it will be able to resume the current season but will continue trying to make it work.

"We're exploring all options to resume our season if and when it is safe to do so," commissioner Adam Silver said Saturday, per Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press (via NBA.com). "Nothing is off the table."

This could also force a delay in the 2020-21 season depending on the league's plans.

In addition to uncertainty on the basketball court, there is also uncertainty in people's lives as a result of the worldwide pandemic. Nearly 3.3 million people filed for unemployment last week, the most in United States history, per Anneken Tappe of CNN Business.

The Knicks are giving fans a chance to get their own affairs in order before potentially spending money on basketball.