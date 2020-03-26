DeMar DeRozan Says Kobe Bryant Ripped Him for Not Wearing His Shoes in Game

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 26, 2020

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kobe Bryant, left, drives past Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Nov. 20, 2015, in Los Angeles. The Raptors won 102-91. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

San Antonio Spurs guard/forward DeMar DeRozan offered a great story about Los Angeles Lakers guard/forward Kobe Bryant on Wednesday in a conversation with former NBA player Nate Robinson via Nice Kicks (h/t Yahoo Sports Canada).

In sum, Bryant apparently wasn't pleased that DeRozan, then a Toronto Raptor, swapped out his usual Kobes for Jordan 10s when playing the Lakers.

DeRozan told Robinson that he always wore Kobes but didn't want to sport them when he was actually facing Bryant. In turn, the Lakers star was "mad as a motherf--ker," per DeRozan.

Bryant's ruthless Mamba mentality surfaced time and again throughout his legendary career, and DeRozan's offering isn't the only story that has come to light.

Teammate Shaquille O'Neal offered one during a celebration of life for Bryant held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, telling fans of Bryant's reluctance to share the ball with his teammates:

That all worked out as Bryant and O'Neal won three titles together, although Bryant did share the ball sometimes with 5.1 assists per game during their threepeat.

Video Play Button

The five-time NBA champion tragically died in a Jan. 26 helicopter accident along with his daughter, Gianna, and seven others.

