WrestleMania 36: Best and Worst Rematches Ever Ahead of John Cena vs. The Fiend

6 of 12

Credit: WWE.com

The WWE Universe was not collectively on board with Roman Reigns winning the 2015 Royal Rumble. "Anyone but Roman" was a philosophy going around the Wells Fargo Center that night, so fans were less than thrilled at the prospect that he'd take the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 31.

Still, The Beast Incarnate and The Big Dog had a solid match. Then, Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase and stole the title in one of the most exciting finishes of a WrestleMania, ever.

Fast-forward a few years, Reigns had been multi-time champion and crowned The Guy on several occasions, while Lesnar reaffirmed his stranglehold over the top title.

For whatever reason, WWE decided to go with a rematch for WrestleMania 34—almost as if to prove everyone wrong who doubted that was the right call three years ago.

However, fans still rejected it.

The match had no luster. Everyone had seen it. Worse off, Lesnar retained, rendering all of it pointless. An entire year had been spent with Lesnar destroying everyone just to give Reigns this massive victory, only for it to flop.

Further digging the hole deeper, another rematch happened a few weeks later at Greatest Royal Rumble, also with Reigns failing. It wasn't until SummerSlam that he finally beat Lesnar.

Sadly, everything fell apart after that, too, as Reigns had an awful feud with Braun Strowman and had to vacate the title for leukemia treatments. Lesnar won the title back again at Crown Jewel and the status quo was restored. None of it mattered.

In hindsight, all these elements made their rematch and even their WrestleMania 31 encounter worse, as it's hard to look back on this feud and not feel anything but frustration at all the wasted time with little positive results.