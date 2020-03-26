Fox Deportes' Brady Poppinga Calls Lamar Jackson 'A Poor Man's Taysom Hill'

Will Newton/Getty Images

There are hot takes, there are nuclear takes, and then there's Fox Deportes' Brady Poppinga's take that 2019 NFL MVP Lamar Jackson is a poor man's version of New Orleans Saints' jack-of-all-trades Taysom Hill.

Poppinga made the comments Sunday on ESPN 960 Sports Radio, per Benjamin Criddle: "Lamar Jackson is the poor man's Taysom Hill. It's not the other way around. That's what we have in Taysom. That's why the Saints aren't messing around. He eventually will be taken care of."

The comments came days after news surfaced that Saints backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was on the precipice of inking a three-year deal to become the Carolina Panthers' starter.

That, in turn, would make Hill the backup (and perhaps heir apparent) to Saints signal-caller Drew Brees, who will be 42 years old in January.

