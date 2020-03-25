Dana White Shuts Down Report: 'Nobody Will Lose Their Job at the UFC'

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

UFC President Dana White denied a report that the company will begin laying off a number of employees amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, White called the report "not true" and said, "Nobody's getting laid off; it's not gonna happen!"

On Wednesday, Deadline's Mike Fleming Jr. reported that Endeavor—the primary ownership group for UFC—will lay off approximately 250 employees, with most coming from "operational roles from staff who cannot perform their jobs at home."

Fleming noted the layoffs will most likely be from staff members at hotels and restaurants, with a "small fraction" coming from the WME talent agency. Pay cuts are also being considered for all remaining employees.

White told TMZ he's "not laying anybody off" and it was the other side of Endeavor's properties that reduced its staff.

UFC did experience a round of cutbacks when Endeavor first bought the promotion in 2016, with an estimated 60-80 employees being fired.

While most sports organizations have been shut down for the time being because of the coronavirus, UFC continues to explore ways to keep some of its bigger shows going.

UFC had to postpone three shows that were scheduled for March 21, March 28 and April 11 because of the pandemic.

White told ESPN's Brett Okamoto on Monday a location for UFC 249 is "99.9 percent done." The show is currently scheduled for April 18, with Khabib Nurmagomedov set to defend the lightweight title against Tony Ferguson.