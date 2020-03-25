Video: Thomas Davis Flips the Switch to Redskins from Chargers on TikTok

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Washington can only hope the rest of Thomas Davis Sr.'s tenure goes as smoothly as his TikTok announcing his move to D.C. from the Los Angeles Chargers:

Davis is the latest to post a "Flip the Switch" challenge based around lyrics in the first verse of the 2018 Drake track "Nonstop."

The 37-year-old All-Pro signed with Washington to reunite with head coach Ron Rivera, who he played under for the Carolina Panthers from 2011-18. Davis spent one season in L.A., recording one sack and 112 tackles (65 solo) across 16 regular-season starts.

The 2005 14th overall pick is bringing record-breaking pedigree to the nation's capital, per Washington's official team website:

"Davis is first with 1,210 combined tackles (second among active players), 854 solo tackles (third among active players) and 54 passes defensed and second with 13 interceptions and 18 forced fumbles. He's also the only active linebacker with 25 or more sacks and 10 or more interceptions.

"In 14 seasons with the Panthers, he became the franchise's all-time leading tackler (combined and solo) while finishing second in tackles for loss (87), fourth in pass breakups (52), tied for seventh in interceptions (13) and eighth in sacks (28.0)."

Davis' contract is for one year and $3.5 million, per Spotrac.