2020 NFL Schedule: Release Date, Team-by-Team Opponents and More

2020 NFL Schedule: Release Date, Team-by-Team Opponents and MoreMay 4, 2020
The NFL is in the middle of what has been an unusual offseason with a virtual draft, canceled activities, closed facilities and travel restrictions because of the coronavirus pandemic, but it is still planning—for now—on holding the regular season as initially scheduled.
According to James Palmer of NFL Network, the league will release its 2020 schedule on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. It will be available on NFL Network, the NFL app and NFL.com.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Network provided more details:
Every team already knows its opponents for the upcoming campaign, so let's check out the matchups and analyze some of the top storylines before the slate is officially set in stone.
Team-by-Team Opponents
Arizona Cardinals
Home: Rams, 49ers, Seahawks, Bills, Lions, Dolphins, Eagles, Redskins
Road: Rams, 49ers, Seahawks, Panthers, Cowboys, Patriots, Giants, Jets
Atlanta Falcons
Home: Panthers, Saints, Buccaneers, Bears, Broncos, Lions, Raiders, Seahawks
Road: Panthers, Saints, Buccaneers, Cowboys, Packers, Chiefs, Chargers, Vikings
Baltimore Ravens
Home: Bengals, Browns, Steelers, Cowboys, Jaguars, Chiefs, Giants, Titans
Road: Bengals, Browns, Steelers, Texans, Colts, Patriots, Eagles, Redskins
Buffalo Bills
Home: Dolphins, Patriots, Jets, Chiefs, Chargers, Rams, Steelers, Seahawks
Road: Dolphins, Patriots, Jets, Cardinals, Broncos, Raiders, 49ers, Titans
Carolina Panthers
Home: Falcons, Saints, Buccaneers, Cardinals, Bears, Broncos, Lions, Raiders
Road: Falcons, Saints, Buccaneers, Packers, Chiefs, Chargers, Vikings, Redskins
Chicago Bears
Home: Lions, Packers, Vikings, Texans, Colts, Saints, Giants, Buccaneers
Road: Lions, Packers, Vikings, Falcons, Panthers, Jaguars, Rams, Titans
Cincinnati Bengals
Home: Ravens, Browns, Steelers, Cowboys, Jaguars, Chargers, Giants, Titans
Road: Ravens, Browns, Steelers, Texans, Colts, Dolphins, Eagles, Redskins
Cleveland Browns
Home: Ravens, Bengals, Steelers, Texans, Colts, Raiders, Eagles, Redskins
Road: Ravens, Bengals, Steelers, Cowboys, Jaguars, Giants, Jets, Titans
Dallas Cowboys
Home: Giants, Eagles, Redskins, Cardinals, Falcons, Browns, Steelers, 49ers
Road: Giants, Eagles, Redskins, Ravens, Bengals, Rams, Vikings, Seahawks
Denver Broncos
Home: Chiefs, Raiders, Chargers, Bills, Dolphins, Saints, Buccaneers, Titans
Road: Chiefs, Raiders, Chargers, Falcons, Panthers, Patriots, Jets, Steelers
Detroit Lions
Home: Bears, Packers, Vikings, Texans, Colts, Saints, Buccaneers, Redskins
Road: Bears, Packers, Vikings, Cardinals, Falcons, Panthers, Jaguars, Titans
Green Bay Packers
Home: Bears, Lions, Vikings, Falcons, Panthers, Jaguars, Eagles, Titans
Road: Bears, Lions, Vikings, Texans, Colts, Saints, 49ers, Buccaneers
Houston Texans
Home: Colts, Jaguars, Titans, Ravens, Bengals, Packers, Vikings, Patriots
Road: Colts, Jaguars, Titans, Bears, Browns, Lions, Chiefs, Steelers
Indianapolis Colts
Home: Texans, Jaguars, Titans, Ravens, Bengals, Packers, Vikings, Jets
Road: Texans, Jaguars, Titans, Bears, Browns, Lions, Raiders, Steelers
Jacksonville Jaguars
Home: Texans, Colts, Titans, Bears, Browns, Lions, Dolphins, Steelers
Road: Texans, Colts, Titans, Ravens, Bengals, Packers, Chargers, Vikings
Kansas City Chiefs
Home: Broncos, Raiders, Chargers, Falcons, Panthers, Texans, Patriots, Jets
Road: Broncos, Raiders, Chargers, Ravens, Bills, Dolphins, Saints, Buccaneers
Las Vegas Raiders
Home: Broncos, Raiders, Chargers, Falcons, Panthers, Texans, Patriots, Jets
Road: Broncos, Raiders, Chargers, Ravens, Bills, Dolphins, Saints, Buccaneers
Los Angeles Chargers
Home: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders, Falcons, Panthers, Jaguars, Patriots, Jets
Road: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders, Bills, Bengals, Dolphins, Saints, Buccaneers
Los Angeles Rams
Home: Cardinals, 49ers, Seahawks, Bears, Cowboys, Patriots, Giants, Jets
Road: Cardinals, 49ers, Seahawks, Bills, Dolphins, Eagles, Buccaneers, Redskins
Miami Dolphins
Home: Bills, Patriots, Jets, Bengals, Chiefs, Chargers, Rams, Seahawks
Road: Bills, Patriots, Jets, Cardinals, Broncos, Jaguars, Raiders, 49ers
Minnesota Vikings
Home: Bears, Lions, Packers, Falcons, Panthers, Cowboys, Jaguars, Titans
Road: Bears, Lions, Packers, Texans, Colts, Saints, Seahawks, Buccaneers
New England Patriots
Home: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Cardinals, Ravens, Broncos, Raiders, 49ers
Road: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Texans, Chiefs, Chargers, Rams, Seahawks
New Orleans Saints
Home: Falcons, Panthers, Buccaneers, Packers, Chiefs, Chargers, Vikings, 49ers
Road: Falcons, Panthers, Buccaneers, Bears, Broncos, Lions, Raiders, Eagles
New York Giants
Home: Cowboys, Eagles, Redskins, Cardinals, Browns, Steelers, 49ers, Buccaneers
Road: Cowboys, Eagles, Redskins, Ravens, Bears, Bengals, Rams, Seahawks
New York Jets
Home: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots, Cardinals, Browns, Broncos, Raiders, 49ers
Road: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots, Colts, Chiefs, Chargers, Rams, Seahawks
Philadelphia Eagles
Home: Cowboys, Giants, Redskins, Ravens, Bengals, Rams, Saints, Seahawks
Road: Cowboys, Giants, Redskins, Cardinals, Browns, Packers, Steelers, 49ers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Home: Ravens, Bengals, Browns, Broncos, Texans, Colts, Eagles, Redskins
Road: Ravens, Bengals, Browns, Bills, Cowboys, Jaguars, Giants, Titans
San Francisco 49ers
Home: Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks, Bills, Packers, Dolphins, Eagles, Redskins
Road: Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks, Cowboys, Patriots, Saints, Giants, Jets
Seattle Seahawks
Home: Cardinals, Rams, 49ers, Cowboys, Vikings, Patriots, Giants, Jets
Road: Cardinals, Rams, 49ers, Falcons, Bills, Dolphins, Eagles, Redskins
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Home: Falcons, Panthers, Saints, Packers, Chiefs, Chargers, Rams, Vikings
Road: Falcons, Panthers, Saints, Bears, Broncos, Lions, Raiders, Giants
Tennessee Titans
Home: Texans, Colts, Jaguars, Bills, Bears, Browns, Lions, Steelers
Road: Texans, Colts, Jaguars, Ravens, Bengals, Broncos, Packers, Vikings
Washington Redskins
Home: Cowboys, Giants, Eagles, Ravens, Panthers, Bengals, Rams, Seahawks
Road: Cowboys, Giants, Eagles, Cardinals, Browns, Lions, Steelers, 49ers
Top Storylines For 2020 NFL Season
Are Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs Starting a Dynasty?
Kansas City is coming off a terrific year. It went 12-4 during the regular season and then scored an eye-popping 117 points in playoff victories over the Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers en route to winning Super Bowl LIV, the franchise's first title since 1969.
The Chiefs and their fans shouldn't have to wait 50 years to celebrate another championship, though.
Mahomes, who's still on his rookie contract, will be one of the biggest bargains in sports with a cap hit of just $5.3 million in 2020. That's allowed the Kansas City front office to keep most of the players from its title-winning team in place for a repeat bid.
Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens, the AFC's top seed last season, are also emerging as a threat and every season brings about a new set of challengers, but the Chiefs are a step ahead of the pack after their dominant showing during the Super Bowl run.
They are the best bet to take the dynasty crown from the New England Patriots.
Tom Brady Tries To Push Bucs into Contention
Speaking of the Patriots, while they enter a new era, their longtime quarterback signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency.
Tom Brady posted an 88.0 passer rating for the Pats in 2019, his lowest mark since 2013, but a significant portion of that drop can be attributed to a lack of weapons in the New England offense. His touchdown-to-interception ratio remained a strong 24-8.
He won't be limited by his targets in Tampa. The team features perhaps the league's best wide receiver tandem in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin as well as tight end Rob Gronkowski, who reunited with his former Pats quarterback after a brief one-year retirement.
The Buccaneers' defense is also vastly underrated after being hampered by Jameis Winston's mistake-prone style of play under center last season. The unit ranked fifth in defensive DVOA (via Football Outsiders) and tied for sixth in yards allowed per play (5.1) despite giving up the fourth-most points.
Upgrading to Brady at quarterback has the potential to instantly transform the Bucs from a sub-.500 squad into a serious threat in the NFC.
Raiders Arrive In Las Vegas
Las Vegas is the third home of the Raiders franchise in 60 years of existence. It started in Oakland in 1960 before moving to Los Angeles in 1982. The organization returned to Oakland in 1995 and remained there through last season before making the move to Sin City for 2020.
Once avoided by professional leagues because of Vegas' gambling roots, the NHL bucked the trend with the formation of the Vegas Golden Knights in 2017. Now the NFL has followed suit.
The Knights have quickly formed one of hockey's most passionate fanbases, showing the city can sustain a team despite the importance of tourism.
Vegas made a concerted effort to upgrade its effort in free agency with the signings of linebackers Cory Littleton and Nick Kwiatkoski, defensive end Carl Nassib, defensive tackle Maliek Collins and cornerback Eli Apple. It'll help a unit that ranked 24th in points allowed last season.
The Raiders probably aren't ready to contend for a championship at this stage, especially since they have to compete with the Chiefs for a high seed out of the AFC West, but they could compete for a playoff berth in the AFC during their first year in Vegas.
Manning’s Move to Run a Team
Peyton Manning is behind the scenes pulling strings on teams around the NFL, and you didn’t know it. Here’s how ➡️
Author @kalynkahler is in the app answering your questions now 📲