Dwayne Haskins Rumors: Redskins 'Being Careful' with QB; Want Him to Compete

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIMarch 25, 2020

LANDOVER, MD - DECEMBER 22: Dwayne Haskins #7 of the Washington Redskins scrambles with the ball in the first half against the New York Giants at FedExField on December 22, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

It appears new Washington head coach Ron Rivera hasn't made a decision on his starting quarterback yet despite recently trading for his former backup in Carolina, Kyle Allen.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the team is leaning towards selecting edge Chase Young at No. 2 overall in the upcoming draft and letting Allen and Dwayne Haskins Jr. compete for the starting role, as opposed to taking Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with the second pick and blowing up their QB depth chart: 

"The Redskins are being careful with second-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins: They are encouraged enough not to replace him outright, but they want him on edge as if competition is coming. As the source put it, Haskins played well late last season, so why start over when Chase Young is available at No. 2 overall?"

Haskins finished his rookie season with 1,365 passing yards, seven touchdowns and seven interceptions but put together back-to-back games with a QB Rating above 120 to end the year against the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants

