Raiders Rumors: Latest Buzz on Jalen Hurts, NFL Draft Plans, Tom Brady Pursuit

The Oakland Raiders made a flurry of free agency moves over the past week or so to improve a roster that desperately needed it after last year's 7-9 finish. But the team's most important pickup might not even be a Week 1 starter.

The addition of Marcus Mariota, who became a free agent after losing his job in Tennessee to Ryan Tannehill, gives Jon Gruden and Co. arguably the best backup quarterback in the league.

The two-year, $17.5 million deal could reportedly be worth as much as $37.5 million over the life of the agreement if he hits all the incentives packed into it. Nearly all of those incentives would only be hit if he overtakes Derek Carr as the team's starter, and it's not impossible to see that happening. And if the Raiders themselves didn't see it as at least a possibility, why load the deal with incentives that could pay him starting QB money?

And even more interesting is that Oakland might not be done looking for a quarterback this offseason. According to The Athletic's Vic Tafur, the team has serious interest in Heisman runner-up Jalen Hurts. He doesn't project as highly as LSU's Joe Burrow, Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa, Oregon's Justin Herbert or even Utah State's Jordan Love, but Hurts' athleticism and playmaking ability make him an interesting prospect for a team willing to take a chance. Enter the Las Vegas Raiders.

Tafur says, however, that the team was disappointed to see him perform as well as he did during the NFL Combine because it might put Hurts out of their reach. The team has three picks in the third round—Nos. 80, 81 and 92—as well as a pick in the fourth round. Hurts' showing in Indianapolis might bump him into the second round, the Raiders believe.

Las Vegas Likely to Take a Wideout in Round 1

The Raiders hold two picks in the first round (Nos. 12 and 19), and while it might be tempting for them to go elsewhere, they will almost certainly take a wide receiver in one of the deepest receiver drafts in quite some time.

In its most recent list of player rankings, CBS Sports has 18 receivers among its top-100 available players, and Las Vegas has a chance to get one of the top two or three depending on what pick it wants to use.

Jerry McDonald, the Raiders beat writer for the San Jose Mercury-News, believes it would be a huge surprise to not see Vegas take at least one of its two first-rounders on a wideout. The team desperately lacks talent at the position, as tight end Darren Waller was far and away the team's best receiving target last season.

The Raiders did add veteran Nelson Agholor, but he projects as a No. 2 option at his absolute best. At least two of Alabama's Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs, as well as Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb, should be available at No. 12. But with three picks in the third round as well, McDonald says he won't be shocked if the Raiders take two wideouts in the team's first five picks.

Raiders Concerned by Brady's Game Film

There were surely some in the Raiders organization—and especially among the team's fanbase—that would have loved to kick off the 2020 season and the team's debut in Sin City with Tom Brady in silver and black. But at the price he wanted, it just wasn't a reality.

According to Tafur, the Raiders front office didn't see the value there with Brady based on game film over the previous seasons, especially when he was asking for $25 million per year guaranteed.

Brady was a Pro Bowler in 2018 at 41 years old, but last season, his numbers—including completion percentage, passing yards and touchdowns—took a significant hit.

Without adding a number of weapons to its wide receiver group, Las Vegas would've been in much the same position New England found itself in with Brady: A one-year deal for that guaranteed hit might be worth it, but two would be playing with fire. And with significant needs at other positions, especially on defense, the Raiders couldn't take that risk.

